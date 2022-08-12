SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — NBC 6 morning anchor, Jezzamine Wolk, Cares Krewe Driven by Chevyland will be hitting local spots to surprise members of the community.

On a recent stop, they headed to Sam’s Club gas station on Youree Drive in Shreveport and paid for some much-needed gas for local residents.

One local man, Larry says it was a blessing to be surprised by KTAL NBC 6. “Being on a fixed income, it’s rough, but we make due,” Larry said.

Cares Krewe, surprised Nazeem, a self-proclaimed long-time local, said, “This is the highest prices gas has been through all these years.”

Stay tuned to see where the Cares Krewe heads next.