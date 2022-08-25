MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A crowded Marshall adoption center is working to find homes for pets, and a local organization is lending a helping hand.

August is National Clear the Shelters Month, a national campaign working to help pets find their furever homes. The Executive Director of the Marshall Pet Adoption Center, Shelly Godwin, says it can be challenging for pets to find their furever homes.

“It is a throwaway society, and animals are dumped here a lot, and it’s not the animals’ fault. They need a chance to have a loving home, “said Godwin.

The Marshall Pet Adoption Center takes in all animals, mainly cats and dogs. Unfortunately, the shelter only has 37 kennels for dogs which can cause overcrowding within the facility.

“We do have people that bring in their animals that owners surrender. So, striving to be a low kill or no-kill, the shelter just stays full until we get them adopted.”

Lucky for the shelter, a local organization has stepped up to make it easier for families to adopt.

“We do have Pearson Dodge that has offered to pay part of the adoption fee, which we were able to adopt them out for 20 dollars,” said Godwin.

The facility previously hosted free events at the center to clear their shelters and prevent future overcrowding. Other events help new owners take care of adopted pets and make it more affordable.

“We have done a spay/ neuter clinic where we gave away vouchers to get them spayed or neutered at no cost to the owner. We had a vaccine clinic where that was at no cost to the owners or animal.”

Godwin says fostering could be a great option for those who want to help clear the shelters but do not want to invest fully in a pet. The Marshall Pet Adoption Center offers their foster parents medical care, food, and supplies. Foster parents are only responsible for a safe, clean, and loving environment.

“A way to help us is to foster animals to keep puppies like this out of our shelter facility. We can have sick puppies come through any time, and puppies are susceptible to all kinds of diseases.”

The center is always looking for donations. You can drop off items such as bleach, laundry soap, puppy pads, dawn dish soap, pet food, pet formula, and small heating pads at the center at 2502 E. Texas Street in Marshall.

Those wanting to foster an animal can reach out to Jana Hernandez at 903-689-2760 or visit their website: FriendsofMarshallAnimals.org