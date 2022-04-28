BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Stable in Bossier City has got you covered for dinner this Friday, and the proceeds go to help the men injured in an explosion on Barksdale Air Force Base.

Adam Purland and Clay Moock were severely injured when working on a gas line that exploded Apr 19. Both men have been hospitalized; needing extensive care and blood donations.

Hamburger and hot dog plates will be available from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. for a donation. Any amount is accepted. The fundraiser is hosted by Men of Courage Louisiana, an organization for Christian men in the community, and by the First Baptist Church of Haughton. You can also make donations online here or make a check payable to First Baptist Church-Haughton with “Benevolence” in the memo.

Blood donations at LifeShare Blood Centers in their names are also encouraged. Both men have required multiple blood donations, and family members called on the community for help. Adam Purland Strong’s update Thursday said he had his 4th surgery and he needs more treatment. The most recent update from Clay’s Community says he also has surgery scheduled for Thursday and further steps in his treatment are needed.