(KTAL) — Wednesday is National Denim Day, in which people are invited to wear their jeans in solidarity with survivors of sexual violence.

Denim Day is held every April during Sexual Assault and Awareness Month and it has become the longest-running prevention and education campaign on sexual violence, according to Peace Over Violence, the Los Angeles-based nonprofit that hosts the annual campaign.

The organization says the theme for Denim Day 2022 is: “There is STILL no excuse and never an invitation to rape.”

It is a message that recalls the original campaign slogan 23 years ago after a controversial 1992 ruling in the Italian Supreme Court overturning a rapist’s conviction. The Italian judges ruled that because the rape victim was wearing tight jeans, she must have helped her attacker remove them, thus implying consent.

The next day, women on the court showed up to work in denim and solidarity to support the rape survivor.

“What began as a protest of an outrageous verdict has grown into a powerful, worldwide movement of awareness and solidarity,” said, Denim Day founder and Peace Over Violence CEO Patti Giggans said in a statement marking the campaign’s 23rd year.

To learn more about how you can help survivors or get resources for you or someone you love, visit www.projectcelebration.com