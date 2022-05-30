KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For the first time in over three years, Chimp Haven, the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary, is opening up the 200 acre forest to the public for Chimpanzee Discovery Day.

This fall, the Chimpanzee Discovery Day event will give guests the rare opportunity to get an inside look at the 200-acre forested campus that more than 330 chimpanzees know as home. On Oct. 15, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. visitors will be invited to explore the sanctuary and witness the lush habitats where the chimpanzees, most of whom are retired from biomedical research, now live and play. Guests can learn about the chimpanzee’s personalities, diet, and care from sanctuary staff.

Admission for visitors aged 6 and up is $10 a ticket. Children 5 and under are free. You can purchase tickets online or at the gate on the day of the event. These events typically attract hundreds of visitors from across the U.S.

Animal sanctuaries are seldomly open to the public. Chimp Haven canceled all Chimpanzee Discovery Days in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. The sanctuary is located in Keithville, approximately 25 minutes southwest of Shreveport.

“We are delighted to bring back Discovery Day after three years, opening our doors means getting to share the joy of witnessing our chimp families living ‘The Chimp Life,” said Chimp Haven President and CEO Rana Smith. “Visiting Chimp Haven is a unique experience, and we have missed being able to share this amazing place with our fellow chimp lovers.”

Chimp Haven is also welcoming visitors back for more intimate Chimp Chats, limited to groups of 25 and held outdoors, these events offer behind-the-scenes access to chimpanzees and staff. Chimp-loving guests will gather outdoors for a special presentation from a member of the animal care staff and an exclusive tour of the sanctuary. The first event will be on Oct. 15 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Two more will be held on Nov. 12, one from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and the second from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Chimp Chats are open to guests aged 10 and older. Tickets are $75 per person.

A three-hour private tour and photography event will be led by Chimp Haven resident photographer Karalee Scouten on Oct. 14. Amateur and professional photographers are welcome to learn tips and tricks while taking photos of the chimps in their habitats and corrals. Tickets are $300 each and guests are responsible for bringing their own photography equipment. Only six spaces are available.

A virtual tour also is available for anyone unable to travel to the sanctuary.