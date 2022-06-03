SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Get your competitive spirit in gear this weekend because ShrevePride is bringing back their Field Gay event this Saturday.

Guests will gather at A.C. Steere Park to compete in intramural games at the outdoor, family-friendly event. Check-in begins at 9:00 a.m., and the games start at 10:00 a.m. Vendors will be offering everything from jewelry to clothing, art, furniture, gifts, and more. Hot dogs, birria tacos, po’boys, burgers, pizza, and other delicious eats will be available from several vendors during the event. Several moms will be monitoring an arts and crafts tent for little guests to take a break in the shade. Or add some glitter to your day at the face painting area.

A variety of games are available, so those with different accessibility needs can also compete. The eight core games require at least two teams to compete or play. Some only need two; other games need 4-5 players. Between 5-8 players are allowed per team.

Chose which players will play which games and rotate through them during the event. Each game takes between 7-15 minutes to finish. The three teams with the top scores will advance to the semifinals while the remaining teams compete in one massive game to choose who will be the wild card in the semifinals.

Semifinalists will compete in two mini-soccer games to determine who goes to the final round of capture the flag.

Teams who still want to register can do so in person on the day of the event.

Field Gay will also offer a wide variety of informational resources for LGBTQIA+ friendly services and free giveaways from local businesses.