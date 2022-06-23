BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The CenterPoint Energy Red River Balloon Rally presented by the Louisiana Office of Tourism will kick off Friday at the Brookshire Grocery Arena.

Gates to the balloon rally open at 5 p.m., close at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The lead-up to the rally is the U.S. Team Nationals, a week-long competition featuring 36 balloon pilots from across the country. The contest ends on Saturday.

The rally will feature exhibits, tethered balloon rides, activities for kids, live entertainment, and much more.

The balloon glow begins at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, followed by a fireworks display.

Before attending the Red River Balloon Rally, here are a few things to note:

No Bags Larger Than 8” X 10”

No Smoking of Any Kind, including Vaping (Propane in Use)

No Weapons

No Firearms

No Coolers

No Pets (Service Animals Approved)

No Grills or Open Flames

No Fireworks

No Video Taping Equipment

No Glass

No Tents of Any Kind

No Outside Water, Food, or Beverages

No Drones

No Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

No Tailgating

Alcoholic Beverages purchased on the festival site can not leave the designated alcohol area.

Absolutely no pets are allowed. You may bring service animals but keep in mind the festival is loud, and there will be fireworks.

All items will be subject to search upon entry for all attendees.

Ticket information

Purchase tickets at Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods locations at the service desk counter $12 for all tickets (Adult, kids, etc.) Kids 2 and under are free and do not require a ticket



Purchase tickets online (with an additional $3.50 per ticket fee) $12 for adults 13+ $10 for military $10 for Children ages 3-12 Kids 2 and under are free and do not require a ticket



Purchase tickets at the gate, CASH ONLY (ATM available on site) $20 for adults 13+ $15 for military $15 for Children ages 3-12 Kids 2 and under are free and do not require a ticket



For more information, visit redriverballoonrally.com.