SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’re looking for some creepy fun in the ArkLaTex this Friday, these are the places to be on the 13th.

Necromanor Haunted House on the Louisiana Boardwalk is the biggest game in town when it comes to spooky fun. They’re hosting a unique haunted house this Friday and Saturday from 6:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m. Put your luck to the test at their Special Darkness Event, where guests will have to find their way through the twisted halls in total darkness!

Tickets are only $10. Necromanor is located at 505 Boardwalk Blvd. in Bossier City, La.

If the woods at night give you a fright, then take a ride on the Historic Jefferson Railway. The train will take you on a ride through dark and spooky woods for a haunting good time. The Depot at 400 E. Austin St. in Jefferson, Texas, opens at 7:30 p.m., and the train leaves at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, plus tax. Lap children ride for free.

Coming up!

Horror fans have more to look forward to this Summer. The iconic killers from the 1996 horror movie classic “Scream” are coming to Geek’d Con this Summer. Skeet Ulrich, who played Billy Loomis, and Matthew Lillard, who played Stu, will be part of the guest lineup Aug 19-21.

How well do you know your Friday the 13th facts?

The Stress Management Center and Phobia Institute founder Donald Dassey says so many people are afraid to work or travel on the date it costs the world economy as much as $900 million. In fact, it’s so common there’s a name for it; friggatriskaidekaphobia, or the fear of the number 13.

Some of the most famous events to happen on Friday the 13th are: