SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreve Memorial Library recently welcomed a local author and cancer survivor, Paul Savage Jr., for an author chat and book signing.

Savage is a Shreveport marketing and communications professional. In February of 2020, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. After his diagnosis, he created a blog where he journaled his entire journey from battling cancer during a pandemic to being cancer free.

His blog entries, along with photos he took from his journey, formed the basis of his book titled “Diary of a Testicular Cancer Survivor.”

Paul Savage Jr. during his first chemotherapy session

Savage underwent several operations and treatments over 18 months, including an orchiectomy, three rounds of rigorous chemo, and a retroperitoneal lymph node dissection. Almost a year later, his cancer was in remission.

“As I approach the one year anniversary of my remission date, it still amazes me that people continue to discover and feel inspired by my story,” he said.

During the author’s chat, Savage read and discussed his memoir, signed books, and conversed with people who came to hear his story.

Savage’s book, Diary of a Testicular Cancer Survivor, is now available on Amazon, Kindle, and you can also check it out at the Shreve Memorial Library.

He will also be releasing another book in the winter of this year.