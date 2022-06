SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The African American Celebration Committee is hosting a community town hall meeting Thursday evening.

The meeting will be held at Winfield Funeral Home at 3701 Hollywood Avenue from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The town hall will cover programs available for renters and homeowners, summer events for youth, and unclaimed money for individuals, businesses, and churches.

Local and state officials and mortgage experts will also be on hand for this community meeting.