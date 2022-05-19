WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LaMa Animal Rescue is hosting a clinic offering free Canine DAPP and free Feline HCP vaccines to pets in Webster Parish this weekend.

The free clinic will be held on Saturday, May 21 at 202 W. Church St. in Springhill, La. From 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., pet owners in Webster Parish can bring their dogs and cats for free vaccines.

This clinic is an effort to combat the rising spread of Parvo in the community, which can be fatal to pets. Services are first-come, first-served. There are only 100 feline and 100 canine vaccines available.

Pet owners will form two lines at the drive-through clinic, one for cats and the other for dogs. Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles during the event. A shot record will be given to pet owners.

Rabies vaccines will not be provided at the event and should be scheduled through your veterinarian.