SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’re looking for something new to eat, several options are opening in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop started in Fort Worth, TX in 2003, but now they have nearly 150 franchise restaurants nationwide. They’re known for their Baja tacos, chips & queso, and laid-back atmosphere. Pet owners also enjoy the restaurants because they can bring their dogs to eat on the patios.

Their new location in Bossier City will be located at 4600 E. Texas St. The grand opening is scheduled to take place on May 9.

Crumbl Cookies‘ famous weekly rotating menu includes cookies inspired by all kinds of desserts. Two cousins founded the company in Utah in 2017 with their popular chocolate chip cookie recipe. Since then, the franchise has expanded to more than 300 bakeries in 36 states. The bakeries allow customers to see the entire baking process in real-time. Crumbl also offers various flavors of ice cream.

The new location will open on May 12 at 2650 Airline Dr. in Suite 300.

Smalls Sliders has yet to announce its opening date, but construction has already begun on its new location on the 600 block of Youree Dr.

NFL Quarterback Drew Brees and Walk-On’s founder Brandon Landry founded the Baton Rouge based chain in 2019. Known best for its cheeseburgers, the chain focuses on perfecting a limited menu. Milkshakes, burgers, fries, queso, and their signature “smauce” take center stage.

Small Sliders under construction on Carrol St. and Youree Dr., opening soon

If you’re in a hurry to try something new, Silver Star North in Bossier City has you covered. The restaurant finished renovations at the previous Cork & Barrel location at 5212 Airline Dr. and reopened on April 26.

Since opening as Shreveport’s Country Tavern in 1997, several other locations have opened in the ArkLaTex. Silver Star offers steakhouse fare, barbeque, and seafood for dine-in or pickup. They also offer boiled crawfish on the menu. Both reservations and walk-ins are available.