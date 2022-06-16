SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – KTAL NBC 6 team will again partner up to help the Food Bank of Northwest of Louisiana tomorrow, June 17, during their annual Founder’s Day of Caring.

In 2016, Nexstar’s Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Perry Sook, established the company-wide “Founder’s Day of Caring.” This initiative allows employees paid time off to volunteer with local non-profit organizations and public services agencies and give back to their communities.

The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana is the largest distributor of donated food for our seven-parish region, including Caddo, Bossier, Bienville, Claiborne, DeSoto, Red River, and Webster. The food bank sorts, warehouses, and distributes food to over 150 non-profit organizations, shelters, and churches.

Food donations from local individuals, businesses, and food drives play a significant role in supplying the food needed to provide 15 million pounds in 2021 that was distributed to over 75,000 individuals.

Click here to find out more on how you can help volunteer, make a financial donation, and host a virtual food drive.

Stay tuned to see what the KTAL NBC 6/KMSS Fox 33 staff will do and how many pounds their efforts will contribute to our community.