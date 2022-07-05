BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Despite America’s prevalence of restaurants and grocery stores, a number of people are still struggling to find reliable access to affordable and nutritious food.

One source states that 40 million people in the U.S. suffer from food insecurity.

Hunger is also a problem locally.

According to Feeding Louisiana, “at the height of the pandemic, the number of food insecure Louisianans totaled 930,000. Roughly 1 in 5 of our fellow Louisianans experiences food insecurity, including a quarter of all children and a quarter of all seniors statewide.”

So, what resources can a person in northwest Louisiana make use of if they don’t have the means to purchase groceries and they don’t qualify for the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)?

Several avenues that may provide immediate assistance are listed below:

*Free Food Distribution Sites in northwest Louisiana*

Hosting Organization: Midway Food Pantry

Address: 1535 Myrtle St. Shreveport, LA

Phone: 318-221-3237

*Noel Neighborhood Ministries Food Pantry*

Hosting Organization: Noel Memorial United Methodist Church

Address: 520 Herndon St. Shreveport, LA

Phone: 318-424-0434

Noel Neighborhood Ministries serves over 6,000 bags of food a year to people in Caddo Parish.

*Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana*

Hosting Organization: Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana

Address: 285 Mt. Zion Rd. Shreveport, LA

Phone: 318-675-2400

The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana serves several parishes including, Caddo, Bossier, Webster, Claiborne, Bienville, Red River, and DeSoto.

*St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry*

Hosting Organization: Sacred Heart Society of St. Vincent de Paul

Local Address: 4836 Lyba St. Shreveport, LA

Phone: 318-564-2581

St. Vincent de Paul food bank is an agency of the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana open to qualifying residents within the Sacred Heart Catholic Church parish boundaries.

*Christ the King Food Pantry*

Hosting Organization: Christ the King Catholic Church

Local Address: 1000 Ogilvie St, Bossier City, LA

Phone: 318-221-0238

Bossier City residents have access to emergency food assistance through the Christ the King Food Pantry across the street from the church.

Free gluten-free food by mail for people with Celiac or Gluten Intolerance

Hosting Organization: Mend Hunger

Address: 127 Audubon Dr. Suite C-323 Maumelle, AR

Mend Hunger offers emergency food boxes of gluten-free food. Click here to request a box.

Click here for more information on how Louisiana’s senior citizens can receive free boxes of food.

There are many more food banks available in northwest Louisiana. Click here for a list of food banks in the state.

Anyone who requires immediate assistance can also contact the USDA National Hunger Hotline at 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479) or 1-877-8-HAMBRE (1-877-842-6273). Information is available in English and Spanish.