SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The North Louisiana Football Alliance gives young men in Shreveport-Bossier the opportunity to continue playing after graduation.

Founder Holland Witherspoon founded the alliance four years ago for those who love football but are not entering college.

When Witherspoon finished high school, he would have loved to continue playing football, but that wasn’t an option. After joining the military, he saw how other countries formed leagues for young men to continue playing and possibly make it to the next level.

Due to financial aid problems, Derrick Banks could not follow his dream to play college football. Now he is the 2022 NLFA MVP and quarterback for the Lumberjacks.

DeMoses Jenkins, who plays for the Bombers, says even if he doesn’t make it to the next level in football, he can see himself volunteering to be a coach.

The community can support the alliance as spectators, sponsors, volunteers, and with monetary donations.

Right to Left- Derrick Banks, Holland Witherspoon, Lynn Vance, and Demoses Jenkins

Witherspoon is willing to do whatever it takes not to disappoint these young men, from painting lines on the field to coaching a team in the alliance. He says he tries to have a personal relationship with each player.

The coaches and other volunteers also try to encourage the young men if college is not in their future. They let players know that learning a good trade can help them make a good living and create brighter futures.

For more information on the North Louisiana Football Alliance, click HERE.