SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – KTAL and KMSS have partnered with The Nell Shehee Foundation’s Operation Kindness effort. The goal is to promote kindness and remind people that “It’s OK to Be Kind.”

Dr. Andrea Everson, President & Medical Director at Robinson’s Rescue shares how kindness is about taking a step backward and realizing when you feel warm and happy.

She further explains how kids build their confidence by reading to the puppies at Robinson’s Rescue, creating their own drawings of the puppy, and writing a few sentences to help get the dogs adopted.