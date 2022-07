SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – KTAL and KMSS have partnered with The Nell Shehee Foundation’s Operation Kindness effort. The goal is to promote kindness and remind people that “It’s OK to Be Kind.”

K.C. Kilpatrick, Founder & Executive Director at Geaux 4 Kids speaks about how kindness is about paying attention. Paying attention to who needs what and what is going on with them.

She shares how notes of encouragement are important to remind each other how much you care, support and love one another.