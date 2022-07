SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – KTAL and KMSS have partnered with The Nell Shehee Foundation’s Operation Kindness effort. The goal is to promote kindness and remind people that “It’s OK to Be Kind.”

Laurie Boswell, Chief Executive Officer at Holy Angels expresses kindness is to see each person as having value, seeing their needs, and acting upon them to help them.