NBC 6 has partnered with the Nell Shehee Foundation on ‘Operation Kindness’ to highlight acts of kindness in our community.

ASHDOWN, Ar. (KTAL/KMSS) – Alicia McCormack and her family were packed and ready for a vacation in June when a routine yearly checkup changed their plans and lives dramatically.

Doctors discovered that Alicia’s 16-year-old daughter, Lindsey Davis, had Stage 2 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“It was a complete shock,” said McCormack. “That was nowhere on our radar. She hadn’t been sick.”

Instead of traveling abroad, Lindsey and her mother, a teacher at Ashdown High School, would have to travel to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock for a series of chemotherapy treatments.

“I’m starting to get used to it, so it’s not as bad. But it was really bad at the beginning,” said Davis. “Obviously, I had sympathy for people who had cancer before, but now I just have a whole new feeling for them.”

Lindsey and Alicia also have a new perspective on the impact of simple acts of kindness. Alicia started a Facebook page to keep family and friends updated on Lindsey’s journey.

“Just through word of mouth, more people started following the page, all over the world, people we’ve never met, never heard of,” said McCormack. “It’s amazing.”

People started pitching in with fundraisers to help cover the family’s medical and travel expenses. They hosted a car wash and sold bracelets and t-shirts.

“It just makes me really happy. Thank y’all so much,” Davis said. “I’m going to appreciate life much more, the simple things, going to school, seeing my friends.”

In less than two months after the diagnosis, mother and daughter have something else for which they are grateful.

“Her cancer’s gone,” McCormack said. “I mean, it’s literally is a miracle.”

Although she is in remission, Lindsey will have to finish her series of chemotherapy treatments ending in December.

