Shreveport, La (KTAL/KMSS) Our featured furbabies this week are definitely the cat’s meow!

Sunday and Wednesday are two month old kittens up for adoption through Caddo Parish Animal Shelter (CPAS.) They’re both pouncy, fluffy, and ready for adventure! If you’d like to meet them, swing by CPAS at 1500 Monty St. in Shreveport or check out their website here.

If you’d like to support CPAS and have some fun this weekend, check out the Montessori Market! The event is this Saturday, April 30th from 10-1 at the Montessori School for Shreveport at 2605 C.E. Galloway Blvd. It’s the “kids’ market” and they will have crafts and baked goods (made by the students) for sale, live music, hot food and smoothies, and CPAS will be there with adoptable dogs!