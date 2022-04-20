DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A large crowd gathered in Stonewall Wednesday night to surround the family of Adam Purland in prayer.

Purland and fellow Energy Transfer contractor Clay Moock remain in critical condition in the burn unit at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport after they were injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion and fire on Barksdale Air Force Base Tuesday.

The North De Soto Drug store hosted the vigil for Purland and his family outside the store at 6 p.m. Wednesday. It was originally going to be just her and the employees after closing, but the vigil has since become more of a community event as word spread in the small De Soto Parish community.

Donors turned out by the dozens Wednesday to give blood for both men, who have reportedly suffered extensive burns and will require numerous surgeries.

