SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As 9/11 approaches, several cities across the ArkLaTex are planning events to remember the nearly 3,000 people that died in the attacks by Al-Qaida. Memorials and events across the region offer the public a chance to honor those lost in the shocking events.
The Texarkana Regional Airport hosts a memorial that includes a piece of the Pentagon on display.
A steel beam from the original World Trade Center is featured at Bossier City’s Liberty Garden, open to the public year-round. The City of Bossier City and Keep Bossier Beautiful hold an annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Bossier City Municipal Complex. This year the event will host a presentation by Ret. Major Bryan C. Sprankle of the U.S. Marine Corps and the student essay winner “What is a Hero” from Bossier Elementary.
The Barksdale Global Power Museum houses memorabilia from President George W. Bush’s visit and historic address to the nation from Barksdale Air Force Base. The museum is open to members of the public who apply and are approved for a Barksdale AFB Museum Access Pass beforehand. Visitors with a Common Access Card or military sponsor do not need to complete the visitor request form. Masks are required.
We created an interactive map listing memorial services and monuments marking the somber anniversary. You can visit static displays now or at any time to honor those who died and reflect on the day that changed America in many ways.
Arkansas
Cossatot Community College Memorial Garden
183 AR-399, De Queen, AR, 71832
Arkansas 9/11 Memorial
El Dorado Conference Center
Corner of Locust and West
311 S. West Ave., El Dorado, AR 71730
SouthArk Outdoor Expo Hero 5k Run/Walk
Packet Pickup
El Dorado Conference Center
Enter West Foyer at 300 South West Ave. in front of Murphy Hall
Fri Sep. 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM – 03:00 PM
Race Day Registration
South Arkansas Community College El Dorado Conference and Student Center
Sat Sep 10, 2022, at 06:15 AM – 09:30 AM
E Cedar St. & Jefferson Ave., El Dorado, AR 71730
Texarkana Regional Airport
201 Airport Drive, Texarkana, AR 71854
Louisiana
Barksdale Global Power Museum
Mon. through Fri. from 9:00 AM-3:30 PM
*Except on federal holidays
88 Shreveport Road, Bossier City, LA 71112
9-11 Remembrance Ceremony
Bossier Civic Center
Sun. Sept. 11, 2022, 9:00 AM
620 Benton Road, Bossier City, LA 71111
Annual 9/11 Commemorative Stair Climb
BHP Billiton YMCA
Sun. Sep. 11, 2022
Begins at 1:00 PM
3455 Knight Street Shreveport, LA 71105
JRTC Fort Polk 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
South Fort Fire Station
Fri. Sep. 9, 2022
Begins at 9:00 AM
1803 Louisiana Ave. Fort Polk, LA 71459
Texas
Longview Fire Department Memorial
Longview Fire Department Training Center
411 American Legion Blvd., Longview, TX 75601
Veterans Park
1216 E. Park Ln., Longview, TX 75601
ESD3 9/11 Memorial Stairclimb 2021
ETBU School of Nursing/Marshall Grand
Sat Sep. 10, 2022, AT 09:03 AM
210 E Houston St, Marshall, TX 75670