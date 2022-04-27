SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This year, the Children’s Book Festival will get a little spooky as the award-winning horror writer for young readers, R.L. Stine, comes to Shreveport on May 7.

The family-friendly event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the LSU campus and is free to the public. Illustrators, authors, costumed characters, interactive games, and activities for all ages will be part of the festivities.

Stine’s “Goosebumps” series came to define horror for a generation of young readers, selling more than 400 million copies in the United States alone. The books were turned into a hit TV series in the 1990s that ran for 4 seasons. In 2015 and 2018, two blockbuster movies starring Jack Black were inspired by the series. His “Fear Street” books have become a popular teen fiction series. Autographs will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis. In the LSU Shreveport University Center auditorium at 2:30 p.m., Stine will lead an author chat and book talk.

National award-winning authors Jennifer L. Holm, Kwame Mbalia, and Brenda Maier will be featured at the festival. More than 20 local authors and illustrators, including fan-favorite Jasper Price, author of “Zombie Asockalypse”, will be available to meet in festival tents throughout the day. Children can have their books autographed, meet their favorite authors, and see some of their favorite stories brought to life on the stage.

Costumed characters will make appearances at the festival, including Pete the Cat, Biscuit, Winnie the Pooh, Elephant and Piggie, Bad Kitty, Cookie Mouse, and Curious George. Children will have a chance to take pictures with their favorite characters.

Literacy Lane will offer free interactive games to improve literacy skills provided by community organizations. These activities promote a love of reading and lifelong learning and give families an opportunity to learn about the services these organizations offer.

Food and drinks are provided by LSU Shreveport Auxiliary Services. Booths will be available throughout the festival, offering hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, pizza, fruit bowls, pretzels, strawberry shortcakes, and drinks. Food tickets are $1 each and are presented to the booth to purchase items.

The Shreve Memorial Library Children’s Book Festival Event Schedule is below: