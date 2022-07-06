BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) recently hosted some very special visitors.

Thirty campers and their teachers toured the Viking Drive Substation.

Children from the Summer Blast Camp were honorary motor deputies, sitting in the patrol units and on a motorcycle.

They were also able to test the microphones and sirens.

“I’m glad we can have a positive impact on the lives of these kids, especially at such a young age. This experience will greatly enrich the lives of these students,” said Captain Doug Lauter.

The deputies who hosted the campers included Cpl. Bryan Sprankle, Dep. Ryan Rhodes, Lt. Johnnie Estess, Lt. Walt Hollis, Dep. Julie Williams, and Dep. Lex Webb.

According to BPSO, the Summer Blast Camp is hosted by the McKinney-Vento Homeless Act Program and the Title 1 Elementary and Secondary Act for high-risk students.