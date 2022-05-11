DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office has found a great way to connect with the community, a sense of humor. A little fun on Facebook has turned into a viral sensation. It started with an incident involving Mr. Al E. Gator, on the morning of May 6th.

“At approximately 8:15 a.m., dispatchers with the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office began receiving phone calls regarding a suspect blocking the south bound lanes of Interstate 49,” explained Deputy Mark Pierce.

At 8:42 a.m., Deputy Mark Pierce took to Facebook to make the public aware of the issue. It started with a post saying “deputies are trying to convince a 13 foot alligator this is not the best place to sunbathe.”

“I immediately texted Deputy Michael Dunn, which the dispatcher had told me he was the one who responded, and told him you have to get me pictures of this,” said Pierce.

At 9:12 a.m., a post showed the suspect had been captured. Then at 10:32 a.m., Deputy Pierce posted the full report, with every detail, down to the attempt to book Mister Gator into jail.

“Warden Billy Cotton refused entrance to the correction facility and was last seen running down Polk Street barefooted,” Pierce joked.

He says they’ve recently gained momentum on social media after posting something fun about snakes. Then this gator post took off.

“Our page had generated 1.5 million views in the last two weeks,” said Pierce.

He says he simply wants to provide a little balance to all of the negative news.

“I think it’s important for our law enforcement to show that side of themselves, that we can be fun people too and have a few jokes along the way and still be professional as well.”

As for Al E. Gator, he faces several charges, including obstruction of a roadway and possession with the intent to distribute.