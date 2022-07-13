FRIERSON, La. – Deputy Kelby Pearah has spent three of his nine years with the Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office working with K-9 Rex.

“Being in K-9 to me is the absolute best job in the world. I always wanted to go into K-9,” said Pearah. “I actually told them in the interview. I said I don’t know nothing about them police dogs but I want one of them.”

Law enforcement is his second career. He spent many years as a bullfighter, traveling the country and eventually being named “Top 5” in the United States by Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA).

“I always told myself when I started I would quit at the top,” Pearah shared.

He chose law enforcement because it provides him the excitement he needs.

“The best part about it is when there’s no one else left to find the guy that did something terrible, me and my dog can find him,” Pearah expalined. “When you actually do find that guy that you’re looking for, it’s a big accomplishment.”

While work provides rewards and challenges, life has provided some challenges of its own.

The oldest of his three daughters ,Zyda, was born with a rare genetic disorder. In early August, she will undergo four different surgeries in Houston, to help her walk more easily.

“It’s been in the process for about two years,” Pearah said. “We’ve done a lot of praying about it and we just think it’s time.”

Family members will stay in Houston while Zyda heals. Doctors won’t let her leave the hospital until she can walk again.

“She’s gonna be casted from the knees down and she’ll have leg braces from the top of her thighs to her knees. So it could be anywhere from a week to a month. We just don’t know.”

Insurance won’t cover all the medical costs and there will be travel expenses. However, Deputy Pearah says it will all be worth it.

“I hope she’s able to run and play with all the other kids. That’s the goal.”

If you’d like to help the Pearah family with the medical and travel expenses, you can donate to the non-profit started by the Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Circle of Hope is a 501(c)(3) which provides support to employees of the DPSO.

Circle of Hope

P.O. Box 125

Grand Cane, LA 71032