BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – NBC 6 is taking the show on the road. The two-week-long ‘Salute the Badge’ Road Show is sponsored by Good Neighbor Chevy Dealers. Representatives from KTAL are stopping by the dealerships to present first responders with their awards.

The latest stop was Red River Chevy in Bossier City. Owner George Fritze has been a supporter since Salute the Badge began 6 years ago.

“Over the years I’ve heard from those who we have given the award to about how much it meant to them. They felt appreciated and they knew they weren’t alone. They know we’re on their side,” said Fritze.

Bossier City Officer Kenny Gallon appreciates the recognition.

“It’s awesome that we get to see this many officers come together and get recognized for the things they do whether it’s on the job, off the job, I think it’s a pretty cool thing,” said Gallon.

The Road Show continues with a visit to Hope Auto Company in Hope, Arkansas and Coleman Chevrolet in New Boston, Texas.