BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Sunday, May 22nd, local law enforcement officers received a unique opportunity to escort a motorcycle ride dedicated to veterans.

More than 250 motorcyclists passed through Louisiana, on the way to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C.

Motorcycle units with the Bossier Sheriff`s Office, Louisiana State Police, and the Haughton Police Department helped escort the annual Run for the Wall ride, which honors veterans, prisoners of war, those missing in action, and those killed in action.

“This is for my father, who was a prisoner of war! For my brother, who luckily came back from Vietnam, but got spat on! For all those that are forgotten, for all those that are still missing and didn`t come home to their families,” said Esther Walser, a motorcyclist from Alamogorda, New Mexico

The 10-day cross-country journey starts in Southern California. This is the first time the ride has stopped in Bossier City.

“I`m a veteran myself, with the Air Force, I also support the Vietnam Veterans.,” said Johnathan Creel of Bossier City, “I believe that when they returned, I was a young teenager, and they were not treated well. I want to support the ones that are here now and I want to support the POWs and the MIAs.”

The riders are scheduled to arrive in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, May 28th.