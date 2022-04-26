SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – May 5 is the National Day of Prayer. Several churches in the Shreveport-Bossier area plan to offer prayer services this year to celebrate the event.

Every year, the first Thursday in May is a day designated by Congress asking people to turn to God in prayer and meditation. The president traditionally addresses the American people, discussing things they are grateful for and pray for. There is a site dedicated to the day where people can list their local events.

Churches planning to participate in the local area this year are:

Benton United Methodist Church

4615 Palmetto Rd Benton

10:00 a.m.

New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church

2218 Barksdale Blvd. Bossier City

6:00 p.m.

Central Assembly of God

700 Hwy 80 Haughton

12:00 p.m.

First Baptist Bossier

28210 East Texas Bossier City

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (Chapel)

Bellaire Baptist

1210 Bellaire Blvd. Bossier City

11:30 a.m.

Barksdale Baptist

1714 Jimmie Davis Hwy Bossier City

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

First Baptist Haughton

105 E. Washington Ave. Haughton

11:00 a.m. (Fellowship Hall)

Americans of various faiths join in, some attending churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and monasteries.

Evangelist Billy Graham led an event on Feb 3, 1952, and called for a return to prayer on the steps of the Capitol to a crowd of 40,000 people. The day was created by President Harry Truman when he signed a proclamation declaring, “From the earliest days of our history our people have been accustomed to turn to Almighty God for help and guidance” and “in times of national crisis when we are striving to strengthen the foundations of peace and security we stand in special need of divine support.” The joint resolution placed the holiday on July 4, but it was later moved to the first Thursday in May by President Ronald Reagan.