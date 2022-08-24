SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — NBC 6 morning anchor, Jezzamine Wolk, Cares Krewe Driven by Chevyland will be hitting local spots to surprise members of the community.



On a recent stop, they headed to Sam’s Club gas station on Youree Drive in Shreveport and paid for some much-needed gas for local residents.



One military wife shared the variety of costs her family is dealing with right now. They just had a newborn, so they are facing both childcare and clothing costs, while she is working at an unpaid internship.

Another woman from Minden mentioned that her family comes to Shreveport for therapy for her daughter, and they appreciate Cares Krewe’s surprise.



Stay tuned to see where we head next.