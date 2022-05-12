SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Association of Letter Carriers is holding its 30th annual food drive this Saturday, and here’s how you can help.

NALCs Stamp Out Hunger food drive is the largest one-day food drive in the nation. It provides citizens in every community with an easy way to help those in need. To participate simply leave nonperishable food items next to your mailbox before your regular postal delivery time on Saturday.

“Letter carriers are a part of every neighborhood in the nation,” NALC President Fredric Rolando said. “And we see the growing need for food assistance in our communities. On Saturday, May 14, NALC invites everyone to participate in the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Together, we can help stamp out hunger in America.”

Since the food drive began NALC has collected about 1.82 billion pounds of food for families in need. The COVID-19 pandemic, paired with inflated gas and grocery costs has made the need for food pantries and food donations even greater.

“With the rising cost of food, more people are struggling to put food on their table, especially families with children who may not have access to school-provided meals over the summer,” Camille Wrinkle, CEO of Harvest Regional Food Bank said.

Some residents may receive a printed plastic bag in the mail, if so you can fill that bag with items you plan to donate. No bag, no worries the letter carrier will still take your donated items.