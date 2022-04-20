BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A young woman in is fierce both at school and in life, and she’s gaining strength every day as she navigates high school.

Raylon Bailey is a sophomore at Airline High School, where she makes all A’s, which she’s maintained throughout school. Math is her favorite subject.

“You know it, you understand it and you apply it,” Bailey said.

She loves martial arts and trains in the combat sport of Jiu-Jitsu at the SMAA Soul Fighters Louisiana school in Bossier City.

“We learn how to apply chocks and take down people, and use your body as an advantage against someone else.”

She said it has helped her confidence, especially being a young woman.

“Do you feel like if somebody messed with you or attacked you, you would have some resources to protect yourself?

“I think I would yes,” she said.

Bailey also does powerlifting at Airline, which helps her combat skills.

“As much as you can be good with the technique you need strength to back it up.”

Raylong Bailey is a force to be reckoned with and has big plans for her future. After graduating, she plans on attending Northwestern State University in Natchitoches to become a certified nurse.

“It’s like helping people and giving back, in a way.”

She enjoys learning about health and knows nurses are in high demand and make good money.

“I really like Biology, so I thought, overall, that would be cool. I’m understanding cell structures and genetics.”

She has a brother and is very close with her mom and dad, who are so impressed by their daughter. She, in turn, credits them for being great parents.

“Thank you for always being there for me and helping me out, and pushing me to be the best me.”

Her favorite friend is her little dog, Paris. When she’s not martial arts training or staying ahead in school, she likes to read in her spare time.

Bailey could take on the world right now, but she still has two years left of school and she wants to enjoy the time she has left before graduation.

“Getting a good high school experience because I missed out on a lot of it because of COVID.”

This strong, inspiring young woman has this advice for younger students:

“Put in the work and dedication and you’ll see it shine through.”

She is a joy to her family, her high school, and her martial arts school. Plus, she is Alex’s new friend, and she’s definitely a Fox 33 Standout Student.