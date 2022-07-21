NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Young people learn about science through the Louisiana National Guard.

Students spent the week at the guard’s STEM summer camp, where they learned how to create and launch their own rockets, flew drones, and learned the science behind making ice cream with math integrated into each lesson plan.

The goal is to show kids possible careers while getting comfortable around military personnel.

The program is part of the state’s STARBASE program.

(photos courtesy of the Louisiana National Guard)