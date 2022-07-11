SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This year’s Summer Camp at Artspace is based on the work of artist and designer Chip Kidd. His exhibit, Batman in Black and White is on display for the public to see for free.

The camp was designed around his book GO!, which focuses on graphic design, illustration, characterization, and animation.

The children are encouraged to express themselves in camp and have fun.

“They have the opportunity to try all these different kinds of arts while here and in an environment where it is slow enough for them to pick up a skill, but fast enough for them to have social time with their friends,” said summer camp manager Nicola Ballard.

Each week offers a new experience, with classes taught by local artists.

Week of July 12-15: It’s all about graphic design: – collage and computer.

Week of July 19-22: The wonderful world of digital animation

Week of July 26 – July 29: Cosplay! Dress up as Batman or Batgirl

Camp is $10 dollars a day or $35 a week and is open to kids from 1st to 7th grade. Campers will be placed in two age-appropriate groups each day. Drop off is at 9 am and pick up at Noon.

