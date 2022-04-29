SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana celebrated its 25-year anniversary by unveiling a new location at 285 Mount Zion Road in Shreveport.

The facility is dedicated to Margaret Shehee Cole, and David N. Cole, who both donated to this project and served as board members.

“The older building served a wonderful need and it served its time, but with this new building, we can exponentially provide more food to more people in need,“ Shehee Cole said.

According to The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, 15,000,000 pounds of food were distributed to those in need in 2021-2022. The food bank serves residents in Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Red River, and Webster Parishes.

“A lot of people go hungry. They don’t quite get enough food. They get a little bit of food, but they don’t get quite enough with food insecurity. We’re trying to overtake that.”

About 75,000 children, seniors, veterans, and residents were serviced through this food bank.

The food bank’s Backpack Program provided meals for 292 students, and over 12,000 meals were served at summer and afterschool programs.

Over the past 25 years, Margaret Shehee Cole credits the work of the community and volunteers at the foodbank.

“I’ve seen the professionalism. I’ve seen the support from the community grow. They trust us. We spend very little on the donations that come in. Very little is spent on administration. In fact, 96% of a dollar is spent on food acquisition.”

A one-dollar donation to the food bank equals ten dollars in food value.

For more information about the Food Bank of NWLA visit their website.