SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If traveling with your pet this summer is on the agenda, make sure you are ready for whatever your outdoor adventures may bring by signing up for PetSmart’s “Summer Demo Days.”

Pet parents can schedule time with a knowledgeable associate to answer all their questions about having safe summertime fun with their fur babies. Discover what gear your pet needs for the perfect summer adventures – from harnesses to lifejackets and sunscreen.

Summer Demo Days are June 11-12 and June 18-19. You are required to make an appointment for one on one consultations. You will get free samples, fittings for harnesses and travel carriers, sun and pest protection information, and 20% off purchases during the consultation.

Make your appointment by visiting petsmart.com.

Can’t schedule a Demo Day?

PetSmart has seven tips to ensure your four-legged family member has as much fun in the sun as they can stand.

Beat the heat – invest in cooling products to keep your pet comfortable during the summer.

Apply sunscreen – yes, your pet’s sensitive skin needs sun protection. Apply a pet-safe sun protectant.

Keep bugs at bay – Keep pesky fleas and ticks away by ensuring that pets are updated on all medications or are wearing proper prevention collars. It’s also essential to have your dog on a heartworm preventative year-round. Heartworm prevention is crucial in the summer, as mosquitos transmit the disease.

Stay safe during water play – If your summer plans with your pet include water, always be sure your pup has a life jacket if you plan on taking your pet far into a body of water while boating, canoeing, or kayaking.