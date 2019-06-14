Lake Levels and Forecasts

Caddo Lake

Lake level and forecasts at Caddo Lake as provided by the National Weather Service

Lake Bistineau

Lake level and forecasts at Lake Bistineau as provided by the National Weather Service

Toledo Bend

Lake level at Toledo Bend Lake as provided by the National Weather Service

Lake Claiborne

Lake level and forecasts at Lake Claiborne as provided by the National Weather Service

Cross Lake

Latest stage of Cross Lake provided by the USGS

Wright Patman Lake

Latest stage of Wright Patman Lake provided by the USGS

Lake o’ the Pines

Latest stage of Lake o’ the Pines provided by the USGS

Cypress Lake near Benton, LA

Latest stage of Cypress Lake near Benton, LA provided by the USGS

Wallace Lake south Shreveport

Latest stage of Wallace Lake south of Shreveport, LA provided by the USGS

