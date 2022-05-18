SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 2022 Fit For Life Health & Wellness Expo welcomes sponsors and vendors from around the Ark-La-Tex to showcase the best products and services in health, wellness, safety, fitness, and so much more!

The ultimate goal of the 2022 Fit For Life Health & Wellness Expo is for our community members to learn how they and their loved ones can be happier, and healthier, and improve their overall health and the quality of their lives.

WHERE:

Shreveport Convention Center, 400 Caddo Street Shreveport, LA 71101—Hall 1 & 2, FREE Parking

WHEN:

Saturday, June 11, 2022

TIME:

9 am to 3 pm

TICKETS:

No, FREE admission

PRIZES/GIVEAWAYS:

Football Kick Challenge to win a $60,000 F-150 (one adult at random from those who visit 20 booths or early entry at Quality Pre-Owned, vendors will punch/stamp a sheet)

Apple Watch Giveaway (one adult at random from those who visit 20 booths or early entry at Quality Pre-Owned, vendors will punch/stamp a sheet)

XBOX Series S Giveaway (one kid under 18 at random from those who visit 15 booths, vendors will punch/stamp a sheet)

Grill Giveaway (one person at random from visitors to the Bancorp South booth)

$60,000 F-150

Apple Watch

XBOX Series S

HEALTHCARE:

Dental advice & appointment setting

Ochsner | LSU Health Shreveport Mobile Unit skin cancer screenings

BMI tests

Cholesterol & glucose checks and consultations

Blood pressure checks

On-site pharmacist

IV therapy & recovery

Bone marrow donor matching

End of life planning

Homecare consultations

Sports Massage

Sports Medicine

Assisted Stretching

Heart Health education

Senior Primary Care Specialist consultations

Rehabilitation education & consultations

EXERCISE & OTHER DEMOS

Workout demos by the US ARMY

Jazzercise Shreveport-Bossier City

Kickboxing

Massage Therapy

Certified Fitness Trainers

Sports Equipment Fittings

NUTRITION:

Smoothie samples

Energy Bar Samples

Food Samples

Nutritional counseling & consultations

Prepared meals & cooking demos

Kids in the Kitchen

ENTERTAINMENT:

Interactive elements from Sci-Port Discovery Center for kids

Closed entry karate tournament viewable by the public

Sanctioned Arm-Wrestling Tournament Exhibition

Sanctioned Boxing Tournament Exhibition

Risen Rock Rock Climbing Wall open to the public

Financial advice by Citizens Bank & Trust Company

Doctor For A Day

CONTEST RULES:

Kids Rules

Adult Rules