Fitness Tech: Making exercise more accessible

(NBC NEWS) If you made a New Year’s resolution to lose weight, eat better, or exercise more there’s tech that can help you turn those aspirations into healthy habits.

At the recent Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, health and wellness was the fastest-growing category.

Smart watches and fitness trackers now have heart sensors built in. Some even count calories automatically.

Meanwhile, Asics is unveiling a new smart shoe called the Evoride, designed to reduce lower leg movement, which could help you run longer.

If you don’t want to commit to a monthly gym membership, the Flexit app lets you pay by the minute at a gym or in a virtual reality workout class.

The app is also a good way to try out gyms and see which ones you like.

Gold’s Gym and the YMCA are two of the facilities in the Flexit network.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2QFKomP

