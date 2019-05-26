Hundreds compete in the regions only body building competition

Professional and amateur athletes from around the world are here in Shreveport to compete in the regions only bodybuilding competition.



Hundreds of men and women are battling it out at the Optimum Classic Championship.

This two-day event is being held at the Shreveport Convention Center.

Where you can see months of hard work and dedication on one stage.



“Today I got fourth place in master bikini, so I’m really really happy. Amazing, amazing. I come from Europe, so it’s not easy competing here in the United States,” said Eveline Szala, Competitor.

“The number one thing is discipline. If you can stay at home and eat and diet and train. And avoid going out eating fast food and junk bodybuilding is a very good sport,” said Ben Gibson, Competitor.

The event is put on our very own Robert ‘Super-Mann’ Blount, the founder of Fit for Life.

A campaign geared towards encouraging people to live a healthy lifestyle.