Hundreds turned out for 3rd Annual Fit for Life Expo

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – NBC 6 was a proud sponsor for the Fit for Life Expo that kicked off at the Shreveport Convention Center Saturday morning. The event featured giveaways, a bounce house, a rock climbing wall and karate tournament as well as health professionals from all over the city to speak on a wide range of topics for guests.

Robert “Super-Mann” Blount is the executive director for Fit for Life and says he’s trying to get the community more proactive about being healthy and living a healthy lifestyle.

The days events hosted a kids karate tournament, bounce house and climbing rock wall. There were also educational booths with health professionals from across the city that spoke to audiences on various topics.

“It’s important because your health is your wealth. People spend most of their lives trying to obtain wealth and the rest of their lives spending their wealth trying to obtain health,” said Blount, “We’re trying to get people to realize ‘I want to be wealthy, but I want to be healthy enough to enjoy my wealth.'”

