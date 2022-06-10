The Fit For Life Expo is kicking off tomorrow June 11th at the Shreveport Convention Center and we are excited to get to talk with a few people who will be at the event ready to help you get fit for life.

To stat off the show, we brought Supermann who joins us each week for Fit For Life Friday sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana and Healthy Blue. Joining Supermann is Jake Dement from Dement Brothers Boxing.

We have our friends from All Things Indoor Cycling in the studio to talk about the free exercise classes they will be having at the Fit For Life Expo on Saturday. From spin, to punching bags, and even step aerobics there is a fun workout for everyone here.

There a lot of great reasons to come and check out the Fit For Life Expo but one of the best things is the health screenings. It’s so important to stay on to stay on top of preventive care by getting annual health screenings, so Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has made it as easy as possible with on site health screenings.

Taking the time to relax and unwind is so important, but is often over looked. We are talking with the owners of Float Shreveport about the many benefits floating can have for mental health and also your physical health.

Another great place to get started on your fitness journey is the SportsPlex by Iron Fist on Airline Drive in Bossier City. If you’re telling yourself you can’t go to the gym because you don’t know what to do, or how to use the machines, don’t worry; they have trainers that can walk you through everything you need to know to get started.

Having good financial health is a must this day and age, but in can be hard to know where to start, so we have brought in our friends from Bancorp South + Cadence to give so some tips on how to be fit for life financially.