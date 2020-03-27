Staying in shape during stay home order

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The directives put in place by Governor John Bel Edwards to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, led to fitness centers across the state closing their doors for the time being.

Now Louisiana residents have to get creative to get in their daily exercise.

“The first thing it takes is for us to start adapting to the time that we’re in,” said Robert ‘Super-Mann’ Blount.

Blount has trained some of the world’s most renowned athletes and he says there are several ways to stay fit during this stay at home order, but it starts with a mindset.

“I’ve got to put a time in there like if I had a lunch break every day, that needs to be the break where I begin to exercise,” said Blount.

“I can take two canned goods put them in my hands, looking at the television, and I do overhead presses with them. I’m just looking at the television but I’m strengthening my arms” said Blount.

Spending nearly 24 hours a day at home can lead to overeating or bored eating. Super-Mann says we need to keep healthy snacks readily available.

“No, I’ve got to plan what are we going to put in this house to eat. If we don’t plan it then we’re not going to do it correctly” said Blount.

