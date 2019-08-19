Mind, Body, Soul: Mental health counseling

For this week’s Mind, Body, Soul segment we talk about mental health counseling. One mother explains how counseling has changed her life for the better.

“[I’m a] single parent. I have three boys and it’s kind of rough, you know?” said Mary McCoy.

The rough times for Mary McCoy hit a boiling point about two years ago when one of her sons had an outburst in class. That’s when she decided it was time to get some help and turned to Source of Solutions Counseling Service.

“Since he’s been getting services, he’s learned to open up,” she explained. “[My son] talks now with other people. He’s working and in school. And now he wants to go to college.”

Mental Health Specialist Alex Ray says this is the kind of positive change that can come from regular conversations with a professional. Counselors help people get the tools needed to open up and positively deal with conflict. And he feels this is especially important when it comes to underserved communities.

“Dealing with African Americans… we definitely need to seek out counseling,” Ray explained. “[That goes for] any community really, but I definitely feel like there’s something that’s really taking place in the black community. There’s so much going on in our society and I feel like some of that can be prevented if [people] seek out counseling.”

“Some people get scared and think that you’re out to get them,” said McCoy. “And, it’s not about that. It’s about helping. Helping you deal [and to] make your family stronger.”

McCoy is now encouraging others to seek out help when they need it.

“We all need help sometimes and being a believer is good. I love God. But, you also need physical help sometimes,” she said.

Source of Solutions Counseling Service has locations in Bossier and Haughton. They offer services for ages 4 to 64 and accept Medicaid and Medicare. For more information, call (318) 584-7197 or visit: www.sscscounseling.com

And, if you are in need of immediate help, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at any hour of the day: 1-800-273-8255