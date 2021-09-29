National Coffee Day: Celebrating the beverage a majority of Americans support

(NBC) – If coffee was a politician, it would win election in a landslide, and if it was Congress, it might even get something done.

According to the National Coffee Association, nearly 60% of Americans choose coffee each day over other beverages, including tap water, which may be why coffee has its very own day.

No matter how you like your cup of joe… There are plenty of deals brewing today.

Starbucks is celebrating its 50th anniversary today with a rare freebie – you can get a free cup of pike place roast if you bring in a clean, empty reusable cup, up to 20 ounces.

Members of Dunkin’s “D-D perks” program will get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

And McDonald’s says it doesn’t have a dedicated coffee day offer… But you can get a cup of hot or iced coffee for 99 cents through the end of the year on its app.