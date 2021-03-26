The popularity of charcuterie

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Charcuterie may not be easy to say and for those of you who are not even sure what it is, it’s a decorative combination of meats, cheeses, fruits, nuts and olives. But it’s not even limited to just those items.

One local busines, Music to Your Mouth Food Truck and Catering, now offer charcuterie for sale. Rae Duchesne Powell said, “Well my husband and I already own a catering and food truck business called music to your mouth and so we thought that with this big trend that’s going on right now and because I enjoy being so creative aa that charcuteries were the perfect fit for us to be able to offer to our customers.”

They are so popular, but many wonder if it can be healthy and Shelly Marie Redmond with Skinny Louisiana said,” “Yes indeed, well really easy all we have to do is punch up the fiber, you take the regular crackers you can do high fiber for example you can do flax seed which are gluten free and for folks looking for low sodium you can go to the store and get the low sodium deli meats, you make it perfect and you have a win. “

