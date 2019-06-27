What are the best sandwiches in the Ark-La-Tex?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A national list has been released for the best sandwiches in every state in the U.S.

According to a report from farandwide.com, the Ark-LA-Tex has some interesting choices.

Louisiana is all about Cajun culture with the states best sandwich being the Oyster Po’ Boy.

Arkansas keeps it simple with Fried Bologna sandwiches as their favorite with some saying Fried Catfish sandwiches do the trick for something with a little more spice.

Texas brings the smoke with the Brisket sandwich at the top of their list, and Oklahoma gets fancy with their favorite being the Fried Chicken Steak sandwich.

Check out the full list of the best sandwiches in all 50 states and see what you can learn about the variety of food cultures around the country.