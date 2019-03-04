Living Local

Fit for Life expo gives tools to live a healthier life

Fit for Life Health & Wellness Expo

By:

Posted: Mar 04, 2019 12:02 PM CST

Updated: Mar 04, 2019 12:02 PM CST

We welcomed personal trainer and wellness expert, Robert Blount better known as "Super-mann" to talk to us about Fit for Life 2019, an event created to provide tools and information necessary to live your best, healthiest life. This one-day event dedicated to health, wellness and fitness will take place at Shreveport Convention Center, Saturday, March 9, and it is free and open to the public. You won't want to miss this chance to talk one on one with experts in the medical and healthcare community.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News