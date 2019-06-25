Kill Summer boredom with a DIY

We're curing your Monday blues with an R&B artist who taught himself the art of singing at the age of 15. Twenty-three-year-old, Isaiah 2.0, began his interest in music singing Gospel, and has since released two albums. We welcomed Isaiah to perform live in our studio to perform songs from his latest "The Glass Album," which is a collection of songs written by him. Download Isaiah 2.0 through Spotify or Apple Music!