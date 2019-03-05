Run Wild talks Fit for Life 5K

Grant Oliver with Run Wild joins us in the studio to discuss gait analysis and how to find a shoe that is ideal for your goals and activities and gives us information on the Fit for Life 5k. If you're a runner, or know someone who is, the Fit for Life 5K will take place in Downtown Shreveport on Saturday, March 9th at 8 a.m. To sign-up visit Fit For Life 5K. For more information on gait analysis call Run Wild at (318) 562-3519.